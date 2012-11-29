LONDON Nov 29 Paul Tucker, the Deputy Governor of the Bank of England who lost out to Mark Carney in the race to be the new governor, repeatedly declined to answer questions about his future during a news conference at the Bank on Thursday.

George Osborne, Britain's finance minister, announced on Monday the surprise appointment of Carney, currently head of the Bank of Canada, to replace the BoE's outgoing Governor Mervyn King when he steps down next July.

Tucker, who has been in his current position of deputy governor, financial stability, since March 2009, had been considered the favourite to succeed King. He had been endorsed by several leading British newspapers.

At a news conference on the Bank's newly released Financial Stability Report, Tucker was asked twice by reporters to comment on his future plans in light of Carney's appointment.

"You said that you're doing your job at the moment but do you intend to serve out your full term until February 2014?" asked one reporter.

"I am the deputy governor of financial stability. I am doing that job," Tucker responded sharply.

"And do you intend to serve out your full term?" the journalist asked.

Tucker turned his head and said nothing.

The appointment of Carney, who will be the first non-Briton to hold the job of BoE governor, has been warmly received in Britain.