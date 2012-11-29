LONDON Nov 29 Paul Tucker, the Deputy Governor
of the Bank of England who lost out to Mark Carney in the race
to be the new governor, repeatedly declined to answer questions
about his future during a news conference at the Bank on
Thursday.
George Osborne, Britain's finance minister, announced on
Monday the surprise appointment of Carney, currently head of the
Bank of Canada, to replace the BoE's outgoing Governor Mervyn
King when he steps down next July.
Tucker, who has been in his current position of deputy
governor, financial stability, since March 2009, had been
considered the favourite to succeed King. He had been endorsed
by several leading British newspapers.
At a news conference on the Bank's newly released Financial
Stability Report, Tucker was asked twice by reporters to comment
on his future plans in light of Carney's appointment.
"You said that you're doing your job at the moment but do
you intend to serve out your full term until February 2014?"
asked one reporter.
"I am the deputy governor of financial stability. I am doing
that job," Tucker responded sharply.
"And do you intend to serve out your full term?" the
journalist asked.
Tucker turned his head and said nothing.
The appointment of Carney, who will be the first non-Briton
to hold the job of BoE governor, has been warmly received in
Britain.