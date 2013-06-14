China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON, June 14 Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker will leave the central bank probably later this year, the BoE said on Friday.
Tucker had been expected to stand down after Canadian Mark Carney beat him to take over from governor Mervyn King who is retiring from the BoE at the end of this month.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.