LONDON Oct 17 The worst may still be ahead for
British banks, and they should not resist bolstering their
defences against the kind of "end of the world" risks that could
yet occur, Bank of England deputy governor Paul Tucker said on
Wednesdsay.
"We are in very difficult circumstances at the moment in the
sense that huge risks are behind us. There is still a tangible
probability, not a high probability, that the worst may still be
ahead," Tucker told the British Bankers' Association's annual
conference.
Tucker is the leading contender to succeed Mervyn King as
governor of the Bank of England, and warned that even new Basel
rules designed after the financial crisis were not enough to
ensure banks had adequate defences.
"Basel I, II, III, IV and V are not calibrated for the kind
of end of the world risks that lie within the realms of the
possible at the moment," he said.
"If we get a tidal wave, we may all be grateful that there
are a few billion more in capital here and there in the banking
industry, keeping banks in the private sector rather than the
dead hand of state ownership," he continued.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee, on which Tucker
serves, has repeatedly urged British banks to raise their
capital levels, sparking complaints from the industry that
Britain is adding too many burdens on top of international
standards.