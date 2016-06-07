LONDON, June 7 The Bank of England should try to
make more information about the firms it regulates available to
the public, a lawmaker who chairs a committee overseeing the
central bank said on Tuesday.
Andrew Tyrie, who heads parliament's Treasury Select
Committee, wrote to Andrew Bailey, the chief executive of the
BoE's regulatory arm, to highlight concerns about whether the
right balance was being struck on confidentiality.
"Retention of confidentiality may be justified in some areas
- but it is now in the public interest that a full justification
for it be spelt out in detail by regulators. What may be needed
is a presumption of disclosure, supported by clarity and detail
about the necessary exemptions," Tyrie said.
