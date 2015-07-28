(Adds reaction from Barclays)
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, July 28 An economist from one of the
world's biggest hedge funds has been appointed to help set Bank
of England interest rates, Britain's finance ministry said on
Tuesday.
Gertjan Vlieghe will step down from his role as a partner at
Brevan Howard, which runs a $24 billion macro hedge fund that
bets on interest rate moves, to return to the BoE where he
previously worked as an advisor to former governor Mervyn King.
Vlieghe, a 44-year-old dual British-Belgian national, was
also a European interest rate strategist at Deutsche Bank.
His three-year term begins in September. He will succeed
David Miles, who for much of his time at the BoE was one of its
strongest advocates for more economic stimulus.
Vlieghe arrives at a sensitive time for the British central
bank, which is considering its first post-financial crisis
interest rate rise -- a decision Governor Mark Carney has said
will come into sharper focus at the turn of the year.
Some economists said Vlieghe's research history indicated he
might take a dovish approach to monetary policy, similar to the
stance taken by Miles, who steps down in August.
"Dr Vlieghe is an economist of outstanding ability who
brings experience from his time at both the Bank of England and
the financial services industry," finance minister George
Osborne said in a statement.
"CALM, DEEP THINKER"
Angus Armstrong, director of economics at Britain's National
Institute of Economic and Social Research, described Vlieghe as
a calm and deep thinker.
"He has a very good understanding of the details and the
operation of international financial markets today, but also an
excellent understanding of economic and financial history."
A paper authored by Vlieghe in 2010 suggested policymakers
should tolerate some variations in the rate of inflation, as the
costs of stabilising inflation too aggressively can be large.
Barclays economist Fabrice Montagne said he believed
Vlieghe's appointment will maintain the balance of views on the
MPC, based on his past research.
"We expect Mr Vlieghe to join the ranks of Mark Carney, Ben
Broadbent and Sir Jon Cunliffe, in expressing a cautious stance,
if not supporting Andy Haldane's view of a rate cut being as
likely as a hike," said Montagne.
Brevan Howard is one of the biggest players in the $3
trillion hedge fund industry, but last year recorded its first
annual loss, ending an 11-year winning run.
In May, Brevan Howard and other financial institutions came
under scrutiny after European Central Bank Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure gave a speech to an invitation-only dinner
of fund managers, bankers and academics in London.
At the dinner, which was organised by institutions including
a research institute founded by Brevan Howard, Coeure made
comments which moved the euro hours before his speech was made
public.
A Treasury spokeswoman said Vlieghe had stepped down from
active duties at Brevan Howard but would retain existing vested
rights to share in future earnings, in line with BoE policies.
(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci Da Costa and David
Milliken; Editing by Ralph Boulton)