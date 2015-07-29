* Vlieghe to retain interest in Brevan Howard hedge fund
LONDON, July 29 New Bank of England policymaker
Gertjan Vlieghe will retain a financial interest in one of the
world's biggest hedge fund firms while he sets interest rates,
an arrangement that Britain's finance ministry said posed no
conflict of interest.
Some economists privately expressed surprise when the
ministry said on Tuesday that Vlieghe, who joins the Monetary
Policy Committee on Sept. 1, would still receive income from his
current employer, Brevan Howard, whose traders bet on rate
moves.
On Wednesday, people with knowledge of the arrangement said
Vlieghe would retain an interest in a Brevan Howard vehicle that
pays long-term incentive payments.
This allows him to receive future dividends based on the
firm's assets under management, though he will have no contact
with investment funds or other operations.
"He ceases to be an active partner, but he continues to have
a residual interest," one person told Reuters. "He is not an
active partner, so the idea of a conflict does not come into
it."
Other people with a similar status at Brevan Howard include
its former star trader Chris Rokos, who started a rival fund.
The BoE's rules state that "members of the MPC may not
retain any ... interest, whether or not remunerated, which is,
or could be seen to be, in conflict with membership of the
Committee", and this should be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
A finance ministry spokeswoman said the ministry and the BoE
had considered potential conflicts of interest before finance
minister George Osborne appointed Vlieghe.
The arrangement is likely to be studied by the British
parliament's Treasury Committee, which monitors the BoE. It is
due to hold a regular hearing on the appointment in September.
Last year, the committee prompted the BoE to tighten its
code of conduct after concerns about the investment activities
of an external member of its Financial Policy Committee, Richard
Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker appointed by Osborne.
Former BoE policymaker Andrew Sentance, who served on the
MPC from 2006 to 2011, said a flexible approach to perceived
conflicts of interest was needed to ensure that enough external
MPC members, who are meant to act as a counterweight to senior
BoE officials, came from the private sector as well as academia.
Sentance recalled how he had been required to give up his
share options in British Airways when he ceased to be its chief
economist and joined the BoE.
"When I was there, the perceptions (of conflict of interest)
were the driving force. I think you have to remove actual
conflicts of interest. Whether you have to have everything so
nobody could point a finger at anybody is a genuinely difficult
issue, if the MPC is to draw on private-sector experience."
A major reason Vlieghe was not required to fully sever his
ties with Brevan Howard was that the partnership -- unlike
company shares -- is an illiquid asset that cannot be sold, the
person familiar with the arrangement said.
"He could basically say 'I don't want it', but as it is
potentially a lot of money, and he is not paid a huge amount of
money by the Bank of England, I think that would be
unreasonable," the person said.
External MPC members earn around 137,000 pounds ($214,000) a
year.
($1 = 0.6402 pounds)
