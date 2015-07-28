LONDON, July 28 British finance minister George
Osborne has appointed economist Gertjan Vlieghe to serve on the
Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee as an external
member, the central bank and finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Vlieghe, a former BoE official and latterly an economist at
Brevan Howard Asset Management, replaces David Miles. His
initial three-year term will begin from September.
"Dr Vlieghe is an economist of outstanding ability who
brings experience from his time at both the Bank of England and
the financial services industry to the role and will be a strong
addition to the MPC," said Osborne.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)