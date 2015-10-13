LONDON Oct 13 Newly appointed Bank of England
policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Tuesday there was a greater
chance that inflation in Britain would come in below target
rather than above it, and he highlighted the risks to the
economy from a global slowdown.
"There are risks to either side, but given the current low
levels of inflation the risks are probably skewed to the
downside," Vlieghe said in a series of written answers to
questions from lawmakers in Britain's parliament.
Earlier on Tuesday, official data showed consumer price
inflation in Britain dipped back below zero in September.
Vlieghe, who joined the Bank's rate-setting committee in
September, said "one major risk is that global growth continues
to disappoint" which would hurt investment in Britain and its
exports.
