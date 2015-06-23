June 23 Britain's labour market is "fizzing away nicely" and wages are growing faster than expected, a Bank of England policymaker said in an interview on Tuesday, indicating that the time for a rate rise could be nearing.

Martin Weale, member of Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee told the Financial Times: "If you'd asked me last autumn how rapidly I thought wages might pick up, looking at the most recent numbers, the movement seems to have been a bit faster than that,"

The newspaper reported that Weale might support a rate rise as soon as August. (on.ft.com/1K8Mly1)

