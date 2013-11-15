LONDON Nov 15 The Bank of England cannot turn a
blind eye to increases in inflation expectations which have
picked up and may need to raise interest rates before all spare
capacity in the economy is used up, a top policymaker said on
Friday.
Martin Weale - the only BoE policymaker to vote against the
terms of the Bank's forward guidance plan when it was launched
in August - said the new programme meant the BoE had to be more
rigorous than in the past about gauging inflation expectations.
"We cannot risk a situation where people say we are
deliberately looking the other way if the data show a
significant change in inflation expectations," Weale said in a
speech at a London school.
British inflation has run above the BoE's target of 2
percent for several years as policymakers focused primarily on
getting the economy growing again after the financial crisis,
slashing interest rates and buying government bonds.
In October, inflation fell sharply to 2.2 percent and the
BoE this week revised down its forecasts for the consumer price
index in the years ahead.
Weale said a range of surveys show inflation expectations
have risen by an average of 0.15 percent and the BoE was working
to come up with an indicator that can measure the economic
significance of such shifts in price expectations.
"I would regard a movement of 0.5 percent in such an
indicator as extremely important. Indeed, I would be very
concerned by a movement as large as 0.25 percent in
expectations," he said.
As it tries to support Britain's economic recovery, the BoE
will only consider raising interest rates from their record low
of 0.5 percent once unemployment falls below 7 percent.
But its forward guidance plan also sets out so-called
"knockout" clauses which mean it could raise rates before then
if inflation expectations pick up.
Weale said Bank's benchmark interest rate was
"extraordinarily low" and he would not be surprised if Britain's
economy grew faster than the BoE has forecast.
If unemployment falls much faster than the BoE's central
forecast, "we will need to consider the risk of holding rates
too low, for too long," he said.
"Even with inflation close to target, it is unlikely to be
appropriate for rates to remain at their current level until all
spare capacity in the economy has been used up."
Nonetheless, it was "perfectly possible" that the right
thing to do will be to keep interest rates unchanged even after
unemployment falls below 7 percent, he said, echoing comments by
BoE Governor Mark Carney this week who stressed there was no
automatic trigger for tightening monetary policy.