NOTTINGHAM, England, March 8 The Bank of England (BoE) is still more likely to raise interest rates than to cut them over the next two years, and has plenty of scope to stimulate the economy if needed, central bank policymaker Martin Weale said on Tuesday.

Weale, in a speech at the University of Nottingham, focused on the tools the BoE could use to boost near-zero inflation if it did not return to its 2-percent target of its own accord.

If needed, the BoE could cut rates to lower than 0.5 percent - a record low, and a new round of quantitative easing, possibly purchasing private-sector assets as well as government bonds, was also likely to be effective, Weale said.

"Should the need for further asset purchases arise because of a sharp weakening in the outlook for inflation, the scope for further asset purchases is substantial, while the obstacles we saw to reducing Bank Rate below 0.5 percent are no longer material," he said.

Weale is unusual among members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in having backed a rate rise in late 2014, and said underlying inflation pressures were greater than they appeared at first glance, as weak productivity offset the effect of sluggish wage growth.

Like the MPC as a whole, he said the next move in rates is more likely to be up than down, though gave no hint on timing.

"Financial markets can go up as well as down; they have risen sharply over the last month. Commodity prices are also higher while disappointing figures for productivity in the fourth quarter of last year mean that unit wage costs are firmer than the headline wage figures might indicate," Weale said.

Economists in a Reuters poll published on Tuesday had pushed back their bets on when the BoE would start to raise rates to early 2017, reflecting a weaker global economy and persistently low inflation.

The ability to provide more stimulus if needed reduced the dangers associated with starting to raise rates, Weale said.

In contrast to some economists, he said that his own research suggested further quantitative easing on top of the 375 billion pounds ($530 billion) of asset purchases conducted between 2009 and 2012 was still likely to be effective.

Their scope potentially could be broadened to include long-term holdings of private-sector assets as well as government bonds, Weale said, noting that in the early 1980s the BoE held private assets worth 5 percent of annual economic output.

The BoE bought small amounts of corporate bonds in 2009, but did not hold them long, and former BoE governor Mervyn King was reluctant to buy large volumes of private assets.

Weale said forward guidance of the type promoted by BoE governor Mark Carney offered some stimulus but the scale was hard to quantify. Direct monetary stimulus, often dubbed "helicopter money", was little different to QE as the public was likely to expect it to be reversed in some form.

(Writing by David Milliken; Editing by Louise Ireland)