By Fiona Shaikh and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, March 23 Britain's economy has probably
avoided another recession, Bank of England policymaker Martin
Weale has said, although he warned the recovery would be choppy
and that cash-strapped households would remain reluctant to
spend.
Weale's comments in an interview with the Bath Chronicle
newspaper published on Friday chimed with a renewed dip in
consumer morale in February and soft bank lending figures.
Recent business surveys have indicated an improvement in the
economy after it shrank in the final quarter of last year, and
the government and the central bank are hoping that falling
inflation will allow consumers to spend a bit more this year.
"In the first quarter of this year things have been better
than I'd anticipated. I think it's more likely than not that
growth will be positive," Weale said.
He added that disruption due to the Queen's Jubilee
celebrations and the Olympics would make it difficult to gauge
the real underlying state of the economy this year.
"Looking ahead ... the numbers, I'm sure, will jump around
and it will be difficult to know what to make of them until we
have a more stable picture late this year, and maybe not until
the first quarter of next year," Weale said.
"Over the medium term I do expect what I'd call normal
economic growth to be resumed, but normal economic growth is
very different to making up the ground we've lost over the past
four years."
Britain has not fully recovered from a steep slump in
2008-2009 and recent weak production and retail figures have
reignited fears that the economy contracted again in the first
three months of 2012.
Data this week showed British retail sales suffered their
biggest monthly fall in nine months in February, with January's
figures also revised sharply downwards, dampening hopes that a
consumer revival will boost the economy.
Weale said consumer spending - which accounts for over 60
percent of all expenditure in Britain - would remain weak
overall, and noted that young people had been hit particularly
hard by the economic downturn.
Highlighting the fragile recovery, the British Bankers'
Association said that while mortgage approvals in Britain were 9
percent higher on the year in February, they fell compared to
January.
And consumers remained wary of taking on new debt.
"Businesses and households continue to be cautious about their
finances in the face of difficult economic times and this shows
up in a reluctance to take on new credit, or where possible,
seeking to pay back bank borrowing," the BBA said.
Britain's consumer mood took a turn for the worse again last
month, falling from January's five-month high, though it held
above the record lows seen in the final quarter of 2011, a
survey from building society Nationwide showed.
But not all Britons are feeling the pinch to the same
extent.
The country's biggest department store chain John Lewis
has been outperforming the wider retail
market thanks to its more affluent customers. On Friday it said
last week's volume of trade was a March record as sunny weather,
an earlier fall of Mother's Day and the launch of the new iPad
encouraged shoppers to part with their cash.