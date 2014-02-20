* First rate hike likely in spring 2015, BoE's Weale says
* Could be sooner if wages rise faster than expected
* Weale tells Sky "very elevated" house prices a worry
* British government bonds fall sharply after remarks
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andy Bruce
LONDON, Feb 20 The first rise in British
interest rates is likely to come in the spring of next year, but
it could be sooner if wages rise faster than expected, a Bank of
England policymaker said on Thursday.
While the bank has stressed there is no rush to raise
interest rates, last week it suggested that expectations for a
hike in the second quarter of 2015 would be consistent with
keeping inflation at its 2 percent target.
Monetary Policy Committee member Martin Weale provided the
clearest expression of that view so far from policymakers since
last week's inflation report, in an interview with Sky News.
"I think it is very helpful that we try and explain the most
likely path for interest rates is that the first rise will come
perhaps in the spring of next year, and then the path is likely
to be relatively gradual," he said.
Weale, regarded as a hawk on the committee, voted against
part of the Bank's forward guidance in August.
British government bond prices fell sharply after his
remarks.
Weale added that he "couldn't rule out" an earlier move if
average earnings pick up more quickly than expected.
Wages in the three months to December 2013 showed their
biggest rise since July, up by 1.1 percent compared with the
same period in 2012, official data showed on Wednesday, although
that was still well below inflation.
"You don't get much more specific forward guidance than that
what Martin Weale said," Howard Archer, chief UK and European
economist at IHS Global Insight, said.
"Although it really does tie in with what (BoE Governor)
Mark Carney implied when presenting the Quarterly Inflation
Report and in the inflation forecasts contained in the report."
Weale also noted the next interest rate hike could come
around the run-up to the parliamentary election next May, in a
rare comment connecting the timing of monetary policy decisions
with political events.
"During an election campaign it would obviously be difficult
(to change rates) but the election campaign will last for three
weeks," he said.
Monetary policy decisions have been independent of the
government since 1997.
HOUSE PRICE WORRY
Following Weale's comments, British government bonds
underperformed their German equivalent by the greatest amount
since last week's inflation report, when the Bank overhauled its
forward guidance from focusing on unemployment to a broader
range of economic performance.
The spread of the 10-year gilt yield over the
10-year Bund widened more than 2 basis points after
the remarks were broadcast, and last stood at 110.5 basis
points.
The yield rose to a session high 2.799 percent, before
settling back to 2.795 percent, up 5.9 basis points on the day.
Weale also said he was worried house prices were "very
elevated".
"It's true that in inflation-adjusted terms they are
probably still lower than they were in 2007. But that doesn't
tell you very much because no one thought that the level of
house prices in 2007 was a source of comfort," he said.
By contrast, David Miles, another Bank of England
policymaker but on the dovish end of the spectrum, on Monday
said Britain's housing market was not overheating. He cited
lower net mortgage lending than might be expected in a
well-functioning market.
Still, minutes from the Bank's last policy meeting published
on Wednesday gave no indication of policymakers' differing views
on changes to forward guidance.
Concerns about the rapid rise of the housing market prompted
the Bank of England to announce in November that it would scrap
the part of its Funding-for-Lending Scheme that supports
mortgage lending.
But the market is still underpinned by low interest rates
and the government's Help-to-Buy mortgage guarantee programme.
Surveys from mortgage lenders Nationwide and Halifax
reported strong gains in house prices in January, up 8.8 percent
year-on-year and 7.3 percent respectively.