LONDON Nov 28 Britain's economy is
unlikely to grow much in the first half of 2012 and more central
bank asset purchases may be needed, Bank of England policymaker
Martin Weale wrote in a document published on Monday.
"The short-term outlook for the economy is that little
growth can be expected either in the current quarter or in the
first half of next year," Weale said in an annual report
released by the central bank.
"Beyond this, while the outlook is always uncertain, there
is no reason to expect growth at (a) rate below the historical
trend.
"On the face of it there is a strong case for further asset
purchases," Weale added.
"If neither economic prospects improve sharply nor inflation
prospects worsen...then I think there will be a strong case for
extending the asset purchase scheme when the current purchases
of 75 billion pounds have been completed and when it is clear
that inflation is falling."
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths)