LONDON, March 23 Britain's economy probably
showed some growth in the first three months of this year, but
disruption due to the Queen's Jubilee celebrations and the
Olympics will make it difficult to gauge activity, Bank of
England policymaker Martin Weale said.
In an interview with the Bath Chronicle newspaper on Friday,
Weale was also quoted as saying that he expected normal economic
growth to resume over the medium term.
Weale's comments came after minutes to the central bank's
March meeting showed he voted with the majority of the 9-member
Monetary Policy Committee to leave its 325 billion pounds
quantitative easing programme on hold, while his colleagues Adam
Posen and David Miles wanted a 25 billion pound increase.
Weale said he thought Britain would skirt recession, and see
some growth in the first three months of this year, though
activity could be volatile later in the year.
"In the first quarter of this year things have been better
than I'd anticipated. I think it's more likely than not that
growth will be positive," he said.
"Looking ahead, we'll have quite a bit of disruption to the
data because first we have the Diamond Jubilee, then the
Olympics. The numbers, I'm sure, will jump around and it will be
difficult to know what to make of them until we have a more
stable picture late this year, and maybe not until the first
quarter of next year," he said.
"Over the medium term I do expect what I'd call normal
economic growth to be resumed, but normal economic growth is
very different to making up the ground we've lost over the past
four years," he explained.