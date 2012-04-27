LONDON, April 27 The Bank of England's growth
forecasts may have been too optimistic, BoE policymaker Martin
Weale was quoted as saying on Friday, after data earlier in the
week showed Britain entered recession in the first three months
of this year.
In an interview with the Newcastle Journal, Weale said
conditions had been made worse by the economic downturn in
Europe.
Weale's latest comments came after he said in a radio
interview on Thursday that data showing Britain's economy
contracted for a second quarter running strengthened the case
for extending the BoE's quantitative easing programme.
The central bank will publish its next set of growth and
inflation projection in May.
"We've been forecasting growth that hasn't materialised,"
Weale was quoted as saying in the Journal.
"This is a situation which is historically very unusual and
as far as we could tell, the economy was in healthier shape than
we thought it would be looking ahead from late last year ... but
like all forecasts that doesn't necessarily mean what is
predicted is going to happen.
"Overall saving and people paying off their debts has meant
that consumer spending has been at a low. This is coupled with
the fact that many employers are freezing wages while the cost
of living is going up.
"It's also made much harder when so much of the rest of
Europe is in recession or heading into it," he continued.
"The shrinkage has been much less than one quarter of
falling output in 2008," he said. "However, we cannot take
things for granted," he added.