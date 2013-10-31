LONDON Oct 31 Rapid rises in house prices could
potentially crowd out more productive investment, but are not
currently a key issue for setting monetary policy, Bank of
England official Martin Weale said in an interview on Thursday.
"There are good reasons why one would regard rising and high
house prices as likely to crowd out productive investment,"
Weale told newswire Market News International.
But he added: "In my current job I'm focused on what is
going to happen to inflation over the next three years or so and
from that perspective, the movements in house prices are less
important."
Weale also said future moves in unemployment were likely to
be unpredictable, but that he was more confident wage rises
would remain weak even at "fairly normal" rates of growth.