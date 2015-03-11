LONDON, March 11 The fall in oil prices has given
the Bank of England no more than breathing space to keep
interest rates on hold, according to a policymaker who said
improving wage growth in coming months could build the case for
a rate hike.
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Martin Weale voted
for higher interest rates from August to December last year,
before dropping that call in January as inflation plummeted far
below the BoE's 2 percent target.
But on Wednesday Weale said the decision whether to raise
interest rates from a record low 0.5 percent -- their level for
six years -- was "finely balanced".
"Compared with the Autumn, when I was voting for an increase
in Bank Rate, the fall in oil prices has certainly provided some
unexpected breathing space. It is, however, at present no more
than that," said Weale in a speech in London on Wednesday.
Brent crude oil prices have risen more than $10 a barrel
since hitting a near six-year low of $45.19 in January. In the
same month, British consumer price inflation fell to 0.3 percent
-- the lowest level in records dating back to the late 1980s.
The BoE has said inflation might even turn negative for a
period this year, although the strength of Britain's economic
upturn continues to fuel debate about when it might raise rates
for the first time since the global financial crisis.
Weale said there were risks both on the downside and upside
to the outlook for inflation.
While there was a "very real" risk that expectations of low
inflation might depress wage growth, Weale said his concern was
that wage growth was accelerating rather than declining.
"If wage growth continues to accelerate over the next few
months, especially in the absence of a pick-up in productivity,
then for me it strengthens the case for a rise in Bank Rate," he
said.
As downside risks, Weale suggested that a continued
strengthening of sterling, on top of lower oil prices, could
further depress inflation.
"The exchange rate rose by 2.5 percent in February and I am
starting to wonder whether a rising exchange rate might be the
next of these shocks," said Weale.
He added that the BoE's experience of 2010 to 2012, when
inflation stayed stubbornly above the BoE's 2 percent target,
showed that such inflation shocks rarely arrive on their own.
