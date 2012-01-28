LONDON Jan 28 Islamist sect Boko Haram,
whose attacks have killed hundreds in Nigeria, will continue its
campaign until the country is ruled by sharia law, a senior
member was quoted as saying by a British newspaper on Saturday.
"We will consider negotiation only when we have brought the
government to their knees," Boko Haram spokesman Abu Qaqa told
the Guardian.
"Once we see that things are being done according to the
dictates of Allah, and our members are released (from prison),
we will only put aside our arms - but we will not lay them down.
You don't put down your arms in Islam, you only put them aside."
Boko Haram's attacks have become more sophisticated and
deadly in recent weeks. A series of gun and bomb attacks killed
186 people in Nigeria's second city of Kano last Friday.
Gunmen suspected of being members of the group attacked a
police sstation in Kano state on Friday, police and witnesses
said, leading to more than an hour of running gunbattles.
Qaqa said the group's members were spiritual followers of al
Qaeda, and said they had met senior figures in the network
during visits to Saudia Arabia.
The Guardian said that for most of the interview Abu Qaqa
used a modulator to disguise his voice, but local journalists
confirmed that his undisguised voice matched recordings of
previous interviews.
In an audio tape posted on the Internet on Thursday, the
purported leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, threatened to
kill more security personnel and kidnap their families, and
accused U.S. President Barack Obama of waging war on Islam.
Qaqa said recruits from neighbouring Chad, Cameroon and
Niger had joined the group.
He said the rights of the country's 70 million Christians,
half of Nigeria's population, "would be protected" under the
group's envisioned Islamic state.
"Even the prophet Mohammed lived with non-Muslims and he
gave them their dues," he said.
But he added that everyone must abide by sharia law: "There
are no exceptions. Even if you are a Muslim and you don't abide
by sharia, we will kill you. Even if you are my own father, we
will kill you.
"People should understand that we are not saying we have to
rule Nigeria, but we have been motivated by the stark injustice
in the land. People underrate us but we have our sights set on
(bringing sharia to) the whole world, not just Nigeria."
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Andrew Roche)