LONDON Dec 5 British toymaker Hornby will sell model vehicles based on the new James Bond film, extending a tradition dating back half a century as the suave British agent returns to the screen.

Hornby has won the international licence to sell Corgi and Scalextric-branded James Bond products with the new range to be displayed at the London Toy Festival in January 2015, the company said on Friday.

Bond, played by actor Daniel Craig, is back in the headlines after this week's announcement that the 24th film in the series will be called "Spectre" and released next November.

Hornby Chief Executive Richard Ames said that the deal will continue a long partnership between the toy firm, which traces its history back over 100 years, and the Martini-sipping spy.

"James Bond has been a fantastic licensed partnership for our brands going back over 50 years with Corgi's Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger winning the very first toy of the year award in 1965," Ames said, referring to one of Bond's most popular films.

Bond, the dapper agent who took to the big screen for the first time in 1962, has provided a boost to a number of Britain's businesses during his 50-year movie run.

On Thursday, luxury carmaker Aston Martin said it would continue supplying Bond with his favourite car by building a new sports car, the DB10, with only 10 specially-designed models to be made. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Keith Weir)