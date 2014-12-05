LONDON Dec 5 British toymaker Hornby
will sell model vehicles based on the new James Bond film,
extending a tradition dating back half a century as the suave
British agent returns to the screen.
Hornby has won the international licence to sell Corgi and
Scalextric-branded James Bond products with the new range to be
displayed at the London Toy Festival in January 2015, the
company said on Friday.
Bond, played by actor Daniel Craig, is back in the headlines
after this week's announcement that the 24th film in the series
will be called "Spectre" and released next November.
Hornby Chief Executive Richard Ames said that the deal will
continue a long partnership between the toy firm, which traces
its history back over 100 years, and the Martini-sipping spy.
"James Bond has been a fantastic licensed partnership for
our brands going back over 50 years with Corgi's Aston Martin
DB5 from Goldfinger winning the very first toy of the year award
in 1965," Ames said, referring to one of Bond's most popular
films.
Bond, the dapper agent who took to the big screen for the
first time in 1962, has provided a boost to a number of
Britain's businesses during his 50-year movie run.
On Thursday, luxury carmaker Aston Martin said it would
continue supplying Bond with his favourite car by building a new
sports car, the DB10, with only 10 specially-designed models to
be made.
