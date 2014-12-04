By Rollo Ross
| IVER HEATH, England
IVER HEATH, England Dec 4 James Bond will take
on a sinister organisation with links to his past in the next
installment of the blockbuster spy series, which star director
Sam Mendes said on Thursday would be called "SPECTRE".
Mendes unveiled a new cast and souped-up car - an Aston
Martin DB 10 - but few other details about the 24th film in the
series, that will see Daniel Craig return for his fourth outing
as the dapper, martini-drinking agent.
Austrian actor Christoph Waltz would play a leading role,
Mendes added, without going into more details. Most commentators
assumed the sadistic villain of Quentin Tarantino's "Inglorious
Basterds" would play the baddie.
Italian actress Monica Bellucci and French actress Lea
Seydoux, who shot to fame in the erotic hit "Blue is the Warmest
Colour", would play "Bond girls", Mendes added at a press
conference at Pinewood Studios north of London.
In a teaser description of the plot, Sony Pictures
Entertainment said in a statement:
"A cryptic message from Bond's past sends him on a trail to
uncover a sinister organisation. While M battles political
forces to keep the secret service alive, Bond peels back the
layers of deceit to reveal the terrible truth behind SPECTRE."
The title was a clear reference to the global criminal
organisation that Bond has battled since the first film in the
series, 1962's "Dr No".
SPECTRE infamously stood for the Special Executive for
Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion.
Much secrecy has surrounded the latest outing for the Bond
franchise, which has taken in more than $5 billion worldwide
since its debut in figures adjusted for inflation on the trade
site Box Office Mojo.
The Sony Pictures Entertainment film, scheduled for release
in November next year, previously had only a working title as
"Bond 24".
Along with Craig, Mendes presented returning cast members
Ralph Fiennes, who plays "M" after a long turn in the role by
Judi Dench, alongside Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Rory
Kinnear.
Mendes said shooting would begin on Monday at Pinewood and
that other locations would include London, Rome, Mexico City,
Tangier and the Austrian alps.
Mendes directed the previous Bond film "Skyfall", which was
the most lucrative in the series to date, taking in $1.1 billion
worldwide.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)