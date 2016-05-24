(Updates throughout)

LONDON May 24 Britain's sale of long-dated, index-linked gilts drew record demand for a linker syndication thanks to domestic investors, the Debt Management Office said on Tuesday.

The debt agency sold 3.5 billion pounds ($5.1 billion) of an index-linked gilt maturing in 2046 after drawing orders totalling 15.3 billion pounds in a reopening of the bond.

Investors were offered the 0.125 percent 2046 bond at a spread of 1.0 basis point over the 2044 index-linked bond - at the tight end of the price guidance.

Britain's domestic market took around 92 percent of the allocation, the debt agency said.

"The book-building process was smooth and fast and resulted in the largest order book we have seen to date on an index-linked syndication," Robert Stheeman, the head of the DMO, said.

"There is significant ongoing interest in acquiring long-dated index-linked gilts to hedge liabilities."

The debt agency said it had sold more than expected, increasing the size of its 2016-17 syndication programme by 500 million pounds to 16.5 billion pounds.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS all acted as joint bookrunners for the sale.

Strategists said the secondary gilt market showed little reaction to the syndication. Thirty-year gilt yields were 1 basis point higher on the day at 2.33 percent.

"It's always the case with these particularly long-dated linker auctions, one can say that demand was strong," Marc Ostwald, strategist at ADM Investor Services said.

"It's not in terms of people perceiving it to be good value," he said highlighting the real yield of -0.810 percent. "It's because people have to own it and because secondary market liquidity is extraordinarily poor particularly if you need to do something in reasonable size." ($1 = 0.6857 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)