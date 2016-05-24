(Updates throughout)
LONDON May 24 Britain's sale of long-dated,
index-linked gilts drew record demand for a linker syndication
thanks to domestic investors, the Debt Management Office said on
Tuesday.
The debt agency sold 3.5 billion pounds ($5.1 billion) of an
index-linked gilt maturing in 2046 after drawing orders
totalling 15.3 billion pounds in a reopening of the bond.
Investors were offered the 0.125 percent 2046 bond
at a spread of 1.0 basis point over the 2044
index-linked bond - at the tight end of the price
guidance.
Britain's domestic market took around 92 percent of the
allocation, the debt agency said.
"The book-building process was smooth and fast and resulted
in the largest order book we have seen to date on an
index-linked syndication," Robert Stheeman, the head of the DMO,
said.
"There is significant ongoing interest in acquiring
long-dated index-linked gilts to hedge liabilities."
The debt agency said it had sold more than expected,
increasing the size of its 2016-17 syndication programme by 500
million pounds to 16.5 billion pounds.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and
UBS all acted as joint bookrunners for the sale.
Strategists said the secondary gilt market showed little
reaction to the syndication. Thirty-year gilt yields
were 1 basis point higher on the day at 2.33 percent.
"It's always the case with these particularly long-dated
linker auctions, one can say that demand was strong," Marc
Ostwald, strategist at ADM Investor Services said.
"It's not in terms of people perceiving it to be good
value," he said highlighting the real yield of -0.810 percent.
"It's because people have to own it and because secondary market
liquidity is extraordinarily poor particularly if you need to do
something in reasonable size."
