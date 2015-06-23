LONDON, June 23 Britain's Debt Management Office said on Tuesday that it had sold 3.25 billion pounds ($5.13 billion) of a new 2046 index-linked gilt to give a real yield of -0.582 percent.

The real yield was equivalent to a spread of 0.5 basis points over the 2044 index-linked gilt, in line with earlier guidance from bookrunners who reported orders worth more than 11.4 billion pounds for the bond by the time books closed.

The DMO said the price of the bond was set at 123.840, and that the sale would settle on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6337 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Andrew Heavens)