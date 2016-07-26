* Britain attracts 10.1 bln stg at sale of 2065 linker
* 93 percent of demand at syndication from domestic
investors
* Britain sells 2.5 bln pounds of 2065 linker
* Lowest ever yield for a bond sold via syndication
(Updates with DMO details)
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, July 26 Britain's sale of a 50-year
inflation-linked government bond drew "very strong" demand in
the first syndication to take place after the country's decision
to leave the European Union, the UK Debt Management Office said
on Tuesday.
Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds ($3.28 billion) of an
index-linked gilt maturing in 2065 at a real yield
of -1.3245 percent, the lowest-ever inflation-adjusted return
for a bond sold via a syndicate of banks.
The sale attracted orders worth 10.1 billion pounds,
prompting the debt agency to increase its inflation-linked gilt
syndication programme for 2016/2017 by 1 billion pounds to 17.5
billion pounds, the DMO said.
Since the EU vote, investors have shown mostly solid demand
for British government debt, which is largely considered a
safe-haven asset, even though risks to Britain's economy and
public finances have increased post-Brexit.
But ultra-long dated paper tends to be favoured by domestic
investors such as pension funds, which need to match assets with
liabilities. The DMO said 93 percent of the 2065 linker
allocation was taken up by domestic investors.
"We've had bigger books but I think all things considered,
that's a pretty tidy book size particularly for something which
is a reopening," Marc Ostwald, strategist at ADM Investor
Services said. "It (has) to do with the fact of
liability-matching."
The bond sold at a yield of 0.75 basis points above that of
the 0.375 percent 2062 index-linked gilt, indicating
buyers were willing to pay a price at the top end of the initial
guidance, as is common in British government bond syndications.
Jo Whelan, deputy head of the DMO, said "the response of our
core investor base to the sale was very strong."
But prices of the 2062 and 2065 index-linked bonds fell on
Tuesday as the market absorbed the new supply, underperforming
conventional bonds, which have benefited from expectations the
Bank of England could cut interest rates as early as next week.
At 1503 GMT the 2065 linker offered a real yield of -1.311
percent, 7 basis points higher on the day, while equivalent
conventional gilts were up 2.8 basis points.
September gilt futures finished the day 25 ticks
lower as they tracked German debt downwards, well off a two-week
high set earlier when remarks from BoE policymaker Martin Weale
strengthened rate cut expectations.
The 2065 linker was heavily subscribed at its launch in
February, attracting 10.5 billion pounds of orders when 2.75
billion pounds of the issue was sold.
Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland
and Santander acted as bookrunners for the
sale.
($1 = 0.7618 pounds)
(Additional reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; Editing
by Catherine Evans)