LONDON, July 26 The deputy head of Britain's
Debt Management Office said on Tuesday there was "very strong"
demand from investors at the syndication of its 2065
index-linked gilt, with domestic buyers accounting for 93
percent of sales.
"The response of our core investor base to the sale was very
strong, resulting in a rapid book-building process and high
quality book," Jo Whelan, the deputy chief executive of the DMO,
said in a statement.
Britain attracted orders worth 10.1 billion pounds ($13.26
billion) for the 2.5 billion pound sale of its 0.125 percent
index-linked gilt, which sold at a record-low real
yield for a syndication of -1.3245 percent.
The strong demand for the bond prompted the DMO to increase
the size of its index-linked gilt syndication programme for
2016-2017 by 1 billion pounds to 17.5 billion pounds. This
reduces the portion of issuance which the DMO has not yet
decided how to sell to 5.6 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7614 pounds)
