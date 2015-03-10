* Regulator says not yet decided if intervention needed
LONDON, March 10 Britain's financial regulator
said on Tuesday that a low liquidity in corporate bond markets,
which could create volatility in times of stress, needed careful
monitoring.
But trying to improve liquidity by relaxing strict new
capital requirements imposed on banks since the financial crisis
was not an option, the regulator said.
Investors have poured money into corporate bonds since the
crisis to boost returns but this has prompted concerns that some
markets do not have enough liquidity to cope with a rush for the
exits when interest rates start to rise.
Commentators have warned this could result in fire-sale
prices and extreme volatility in markets.
The liquidity issue has also arisen at a time when the
European Union is looking to build a "capital markets union" to
plug gaps in corporate funding left by banks that have reined in
lending.
Edwin Schooling-Latter, head of market infrastructure at the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), told a FIX Trading conference
that the state of the secondary corporate bond market, where
bonds are traded after they have been sold to investors, was on
the regulatory agenda.
"There is enough evidence that low liquidity relative to
previous years does warrant careful regulatory monitoring of
market developments and careful consideration of what could be
done to improve levels of liquidity," he said.
"We don't see a single silver bullet."
Morgan Stanley has said that the average number of dealers
per trade in the bond market has dropped to 3.2 in January this
year from nearly 9 in 2009.
This reflects the new capital requirements banks have to
meet which banks say has made bond trading more costly.
Schooling-Latter said that before regulators themselves
intervened they must ask if there is a market failure. "We would
certainly be interested in views from market participants if
that is the case."
"The focus of policy makers' attention is not on reversing
new prudential requirements," Schooling-Latter said.
Enhancing price transparency was one option under
consideration as a way to make investors more willing to trade,
he said.
Other ideas included improving trading platforms, more
retail participation, greater standardisation of bond issuance
and making the allocation of initial issuance more transparent,
Schooling-Latter said.
Bond issuers also have a key role to play such as
encouraging platform trading in their bonds at the outset to
reach a wider range of investors, he added.
He said it was timely to review primary market regulation
such as easing EU rules on prospectuses for issuers, a step
Brussels is already looking at to boost market-based financing.
Separately, industry bodies like the French and Dutch asset
management associations, Britain's The Investment Association,
as well as investment groups such as BlackRock and
Aviva, have proposed changes to planned EU bond market
transparency rules known as MiFID II.
They said it was "highly challenging" to apply the MiFID II
rules to less widely traded bonds without crimping market
efficiency.
"To deliver sustainable economic growth in the EU, the
starting point for MiFID II ... needs to be the interests of
Europe's saving and investing citizens and companies," they said
in a letter, seen by Reuters, to the EU securities watchdog
ESMA.
