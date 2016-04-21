By Andy Bruce
LONDON, April 21 Long-dated British government
bond yields touched a three-month high on Thursday, boosted by
rising euro zone yields after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi defended past policy moves and oil prices briefly
touched a 5-month high.
Twenty-year gilt yields peaked at 2.297 percent
after Draghi finished his regular news conference, their highest
level since Jan. 22. They were last at 2.28 percent, up 8 basis
points on the day.
Yields rose across the range of gilt maturities but they
spiked the most for 10-year gilts, which were up
around 10 basis points on the day at 1.58 percent, marking the
biggest daily increase since Feb. 12.
The 10-year yield peaked at 1.604 percent, the highest since
Feb. 2.
Simon Peck, rates strategist at RBS, said gilt yields had
taken their direction from other major government bonds such as
German Bunds, showing little reaction to British retail and
public finances data earlier in the day.
Draghi focused his comments on defending past policy
measures against German criticism, rather than laying the ground
for further stimulus.
Inflation prospects were also boosted after oil prices hit a
five-month high on the prospect of tighter supply, hurting fixed
income prices, though a stronger dollar later erased gains for
Brent crude.
Finance minister George Osborne overshot his government
borrowing target for the 2015/16 financial year, which prompted
the Debt Management Office to announce an extra 2.1 billion
pounds ($3 billion) of gilt sales for the current year - pushing
the total to be sold to 131.5 billion pounds.
"You often get a little bit of overshoot or undershoot, 2.1
billion pounds in the context of the remit is not a particularly
big sum," Peck said.
The premium that 10-year British gilts hold over the
equivalent German Bund widened around 4 basis points
to touch 136.6 basis points after Draghi spoke, the highest
since late November. It last stood at 136 basis points.
Peck said he expected the yield spread to continue to widen
as a reflection of different outlooks for monetary policy in
Britain and the euro zone.
"In contrast to the euro area, where the European Central
Bank is embarking on further policy easing, the Bank of
England's policy regime is that of stasis, not actually doing
anything," he said.
Despite sharp falls across the short sterling strip from the
second half of 2017 onwards, Peck said the market was still
pricing in a first Bank of England rate hike only for 2019.
