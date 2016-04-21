By Andy Bruce LONDON, April 21 Long-dated British government bond yields touched a three-month high on Thursday, boosted by rising euro zone yields after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended past policy moves and oil prices briefly touched a 5-month high. Twenty-year gilt yields peaked at 2.297 percent after Draghi finished his regular news conference, their highest level since Jan. 22. They were last at 2.28 percent, up 8 basis points on the day. Yields rose across the range of gilt maturities but they spiked the most for 10-year gilts, which were up around 10 basis points on the day at 1.58 percent, marking the biggest daily increase since Feb. 12. The 10-year yield peaked at 1.604 percent, the highest since Feb. 2. Simon Peck, rates strategist at RBS, said gilt yields had taken their direction from other major government bonds such as German Bunds, showing little reaction to British retail and public finances data earlier in the day. Draghi focused his comments on defending past policy measures against German criticism, rather than laying the ground for further stimulus. Inflation prospects were also boosted after oil prices hit a five-month high on the prospect of tighter supply, hurting fixed income prices, though a stronger dollar later erased gains for Brent crude. Finance minister George Osborne overshot his government borrowing target for the 2015/16 financial year, which prompted the Debt Management Office to announce an extra 2.1 billion pounds ($3 billion) of gilt sales for the current year - pushing the total to be sold to 131.5 billion pounds. "You often get a little bit of overshoot or undershoot, 2.1 billion pounds in the context of the remit is not a particularly big sum," Peck said. The premium that 10-year British gilts hold over the equivalent German Bund widened around 4 basis points to touch 136.6 basis points after Draghi spoke, the highest since late November. It last stood at 136 basis points. Peck said he expected the yield spread to continue to widen as a reflection of different outlooks for monetary policy in Britain and the euro zone. "In contrast to the euro area, where the European Central Bank is embarking on further policy easing, the Bank of England's policy regime is that of stasis, not actually doing anything," he said. Despite sharp falls across the short sterling strip from the second half of 2017 onwards, Peck said the market was still pricing in a first Bank of England rate hike only for 2019. ($1 = 0.6955 pounds) June long gilt future 119.74 (-1.05) June 2016 short sterling 99.40 (unch) Dec 2016 short sterling 99.33 (-0.01) 10-year gilt yield 1.58 pct (+10 bps) -------------------KEY MARKET DATA--------------------------- Long Gilt futures <0#FLG:> Gilt benchmark chain Short Stg futures <0#FSS:> Cash market quotes Deposit rates Sterling cross rates UK debt speedguide -------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS-------------------------- Gilts Sterling Euro Debt Dollar U.S. Treasuries Debt reports --------------------GILT STRIPS DATA ------------------------- Gilt strips data All gilt strips Gilt strips IO Gilt strips PO