LONDON Jan 13 Citi, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Santander will act as joint book-runners for the launch of a new 40-year British government bond via a syndication later this month, the UK Debt Management Office said on Friday.

The DMO had previously announced that the gilt, with a maturity of July 2057, will be launched via syndication in the week starting Jan. 23, and will set the coupon for the gilt on Jan. 17. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Costas Pitas)