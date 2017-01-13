BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd will execute legal merger
* LEGAL MERGER NOTARIAL DEED WILL BE EXECUTED BEFORE OPENING OF MARKETS ON 31 MAY 2017
LONDON Jan 13 Citi, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Santander will act as joint book-runners for the launch of a new 40-year British government bond via a syndication later this month, the UK Debt Management Office said on Friday.
The DMO had previously announced that the gilt, with a maturity of July 2057, will be launched via syndication in the week starting Jan. 23, and will set the coupon for the gilt on Jan. 17. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Costas Pitas)
