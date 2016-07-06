LONDON, July 6 British government bond yields
hit fresh record lows on Wednesday as investors continued to buy
sovereign debt as a shelter from the fallout to the country's
decision to leave the European Union.
The yield on 10-year gilts fell to as low as
0.731 percent, almost half its level on June 23, the day when
Britons were voting in the referendum, which many investors had
expected to result in a decision to stay in the EU.
Yields on British 20- and 30-year government bonds also sank
to fresh record lows on Wednesday.
Gilt futures rose more than 50 ticks to new
contract highs of 130.47.
Fear of further instability in the EU and of weak global
economic growth ahead sent stock markets sharply lower on
Wednesday and Britain's pound sank below $1.30 for the first
time in more than three decades.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa
and Kevin Liffey)