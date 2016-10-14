LONDON Oct 14 British government bond yields rose to their highest since the results of the country's vote to leave the European Union on Friday as a weakening pound stoked inflation expectations.

UK 10-year yields rose 6 basis points to 1.085 percent , the highest since June 24, according to Reuters data.

Sterling fell 0.5 percent against the dollar, and remained close to a record low in trade-weighted terms. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)