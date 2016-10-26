LONDON, Oct 26 British government bond prices
fell heavily on Wednesday, pushed lower by a fall in euro zone
debt and domestic factors, lifting yields on two- and five-year
debt to their highest since June's vote to leave the European
Union.
Five-year gilt prices suffered their biggest fall
in over two weeks as yields rose more than 6 basis points on the
day to peak at 0.562 percent, a level last seen as the
referendum result came in on June 24.
Two-year yields also struck a three-month high of
0.305 percent, just over a week before a Bank of England meeting
when it is expected to keep rates steady, contrary to earlier
market expectations of a cut to a record-low 0.1 percent.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that the central
bank could not ignore the fall in sterling when it considered
the outlook for inflation and rates, reinforcing market
expectations for the central bank to stay on hold.
Only an unexpectedly weak showing from preliminary
third-quarter GDP data due on Thursday was likely to revive bets
for a November rate cut, said RBS gilts strategist Simon Peck.
"If it is a little stronger than the BoE is forecasting,
that probably puts the nail in the coffin for a November cut, he
said. Most economists expect it to show quarterly growth slowed
to around 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent in the three months after
the Brexit vote.
Also weighing on the gilt market was an announcement by
Lloyds Banking Group that it no longer intended to hold
its 20 billion pounds ($24.5 billion) of gilts until they
matured, due to the "current low interest rate environment".
Lloyds' announcement that it would no longer hold gilts to
maturity had the accounting effect of lifting its capital ratio,
ensuring it could pay a dividend.
"There have been some very small disposals of them," Lloyds
chief financial officer George Culmer told analysts. "We will
see where rates go and we will depend upon that," he added.
RBS's Peck said he did not think Lloyds' statement heralded
a big sell-off, though it was a concern to the market.
"My conclusion is that it is a technical treatment... rather
than a revelation of a change in their appetite," Peck said.
Ten-year gilt yields rose 8 basis points on the
day to 1.171 percent, the highest since Oct. 17, but the price
fall was in line with German debt, and the 10-year
yield spread was unchanged on the day at 106 basis points.
Fifty-year gilt yields were 6 basis points up on
the day as the market continued to digest Tuesday's issuance of
4 billion pounds of July 2065 debt.
Dec long gilt future 126.04 (-0.89)
Dec 2016 short sterling 99.59 (-0.01)
June 2017 short sterling 99.56 (-0.03)
10-year gilt yield 1.16 pct (+7 bp)
(Editing by Toby Chopra)