a day ago
Britain sells 2.5 bln stg of 40-year linker via syndication - bookrunner
July 11, 2017 / 9:14 AM / a day ago

Britain sells 2.5 bln stg of 40-year linker via syndication - bookrunner

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) of a 40-year index-linked gilt via syndication on Tuesday and attracted orders worth more than 14.8 billion pounds, one of the book-runners on the deal said.

Price guidance for the 0.125 percent 2056 linker was set with a yield 2 basis points above the 0.125 percent 2058 index-linked gilt.

Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan and Nomura acted as joint leads on the transaction. ($1 = 0.7745 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

