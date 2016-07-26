LONDON, July 26 Britain attracted orders in
excess of 8.0 billion pounds ($10.49 billion) on the sale via
syndication of its index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, a
bookrunner said on Tuesday.
Price guidance for the 0.125 percent linker
remained unchanged at 0.75 to 1.0 basis points above the 2062
index-linked gilt.
Books on the syndication were due to close at 0900 GMT, the
bookrunner said.
Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland
and Santander are acting as bookrunners for the
sale.
($1 = 0.7629 pounds)
