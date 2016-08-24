LONDON Aug 23 The longest-dated UK government
index-linked gilt has been the best performing government bond
of 2016 as investors scramble to buy inflation protection in the
wake of Britain's shock decision to leave the European Union.
The UK government's 0.125 percent 2068 inflation-linked bond
has risen 57 percent year-to-date and 35 percent since the
Brexit vote on June 23, according to asset manager M&G
Investments.
Thomson Reuters numbers put the gain even higher at 61
percent to a cash price of 260.35, or a real yield of minus 1.77
percent.
In early August, the BoE revised up its inflation forecasts
sharply, due to the big fall in sterling since the June 23
referendum, predicting it will hit 2.4 percent in 2018 and 2019.
Meanwhile pension funds are pressing the government to issue
more index-linked bonds to insulate them from inflation and help
cope with accounting deficits that have widened since the Brexit
vote.
"The pension fund deficit is in the 100s of billions of
pounds and the funds have to hedge inflation risk: the main
means by which you do that is the index-linked gilt market,"
said Jonathan Crowther, head of liability driven investment at
AXA Investment Managers.
"Already 70-80 percent of the hedging is in the
inflation-linked market so there's enormous demand from pension
schemes. Every time we get a shock to the system, that's
effectively dragged real yields down a long way."
The UK's Debt Management Office said on Tuesday it would
sell at least one index-linked bond through syndication and two
in regular auctions during the third quarter of this year.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by John Stonestreet)