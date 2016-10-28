* Breakevens suggest BoE will not hit target for 50 years
By John Geddie and Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Oct 28 If financial market gauges are to
be believed, Britain will struggle to keep inflation in check
for the next half century.
Those signals are likely distorted by other factors, but
they are contributing to questions over the Bank of England's
ability to contain inflation as Britain prepares for an era of
economic uncertainty outside of the European Union.
Having watched sterling crash to a 31-year low against the
U.S. dollar on Brexit fears, the BoE will likely next week jack
up its inflation forecast to show a bigger overshoot of its
price target than any time since it gained independence in 1997.
In its August forecasts, the BoE already predicted inflation
of 2.4 percent in two and three years' time, above its 2 percent
target. Since then, sterling has fallen further on worries that
Britain will take a hard-line approach to the Brexit talks.
For Britain's monetary guardians, dealing with rising
inflation could be difficult. Its ultra-easy approach has been
criticised by some lawmakers while tightening conditions could
risk choking off economic prospects altogether.
Economists are keeping a fairly cool head on near-term price
prospects for now, and no one is expecting a return to the
double digit inflation of the 1970s and 1980s. Like central
bankers, they tend to look through blips caused by factors such
as currency depreciation. But long-term worries are creating
some concerns among investors.
"The long-term inflation forecasts are high and that then
increases the urgency of having to protect yourself against
inflation, so it can become a vicious circle," said John
Walbaum, head of investment at consultancy Hymans Robertson.
Over the past decade, inflation has overshot the BoE's
target eight times, and by more than 0.5 percent on five
occasions, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Several economists with leading international banks have
said they expect prices to peak around 3 percent at the end of
2017, lower than 5 percent seen after the financial crisis and
bouts of more than 15 percent seen in the 1970s and 1980s.
For longer-term forecasts, market pricing is seen as one of
the only signals, specifically breakeven rates on
inflation-linked bonds. Breakeven rates - the difference between
real yields on inflation-linked bonds and nominal bond yields -
indicate the average rate of inflation needed for an
inflation-linked bond to be a better investment than the regular
bond.
Inflation-linked bonds are indexed to retail prices, which
economists say is roughly around 1 percent higher than consumer
prices, implying that a breakeven rate of around 3 percent
suggests the BoE is hitting its target.
Fifty-year breakeven rates are currently around 3.5 percent
.
Some economists say the fall in the currency since the
Brexit vote is likely to blame, raising the risk that average
inflation rates could stay elevated for many years.
"The market is pricing in a short-term overshoot in
inflation and that may be reflected all across the curve, even
at maturities that you may not expect," said Sam Hill, senior UK
economist at RBC Capital Markets.
DISTORTIONS
Furthermore, gauges the BoE itself uses to get a handle on
the long-term path for inflation and which strip out near-term
prices moves, are flashing some warning signs.
The five-year, five year forward breakeven rate - a
derivative that measures where inflation might average between
2021 and 2026 - is trading at 3.6 percent.
These gauges could be distorted by other factors, most
notably a mismatch between the amount of inflation-linked bonds
in circulation and demand from the likes of pension funds that
need to hedge against rising prices.
At around 1.5 trillion pounds, the assets in defined benefit
pension schemes in Britain are more than three times the size of
the UK inflation-linked bond market.
At a time when other investors are also looking to protect
themselves against inflation, this demand has exacerbated the
fall in real yields and widened breakevens.
"It is hard to point to any one single factor ... given how
sentiment has shifted since the Brexit referendum. But the one
constant keeping inflation-linked bond yields lower is the
tremendous demand from pension funds," said Jonathan Crowther,
head of liability driven investment at AXA Investment Managers.
Pension funds have lobbied the UK debt agency to sell more
inflation-linked bonds to ease this problem, and it could be
given more room to do so if it is given the green light for more
borrowing by finance minister Philip Hammond in next month's
Autumn Statement.
Some say the heating up of the market gauges could even be
reflecting speculation that Britain, at some stage over the next
couple of decades, decides to move the goalposts for its
inflation target to accommodate higher prices.
Central bankers across the developed world have debated the
potential benefits of raising inflation targets in recent years
to underline their determination to avoid a deflationary trap.
"We are coming out a period of very low inflation globally
so it may seem odd to suggest that central banks' inflation
targets are not necessarily cast in stone forever, and maybe
there are arguments for them being higher," said Dariush
Mirfendereski, global head of inflation trading at HSBC.
(Editing by Alison Williams)