(Refiles to add dropped word in headline)
LONDON, June 23 Britain increased the amount of
index-linked gilts to be sold via syndication by 300 million
pounds this financial year to 15.2 billion pounds ($23.9
billion), after strong demand at Tuesday's syndication of a new
2046 linker.
The UK Debt Management Office said domestic investors
accounted for 94 percent of demand for the 3.25 billion pound
launch of the new 0.125 percent 2046 linker, which attracted
orders totalling 11.5 billion pounds.
"Against a global market backdrop which has clearly been
very volatile and challenging, we have successfully launched a
new long-dated index-linked gilt," DMO chief executive Robert
Stheeman said.
The DMO said it was not increasing the total amount of bonds
being sold this financial year, and that it would reduce the
unallocated portion of its supplementary issuance programme by
300 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6361 pounds)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)