LONDON, June 23 Britain increased the amount of index-linked gilts to be sold via syndication by 300 million pounds this financial year to 15.2 billion pounds ($23.9 billion), after strong demand at Tuesday's syndication of a new 2046 linker.

The UK Debt Management Office said domestic investors accounted for 94 percent of demand for the 3.25 billion pound launch of the new 0.125 percent 2046 linker, which attracted orders totalling 11.5 billion pounds.

"Against a global market backdrop which has clearly been very volatile and challenging, we have successfully launched a new long-dated index-linked gilt," DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman said.

The DMO said it was not increasing the total amount of bonds being sold this financial year, and that it would reduce the unallocated portion of its supplementary issuance programme by 300 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6361 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)