LONDON Jan 8 Britain's Debt Management Office said on Friday it has appointed a former member of the Bank of England's rate-setting committee, David Miles, to lead a review into how to select a new provider of reference prices for British gilts and Treasury bills.

The government has said the DMO would stop providing daily end-of-day gilt and Treasury bill reference prices, information which is normally provided by third-party sources in most other government debt markets.

Miles will conduct the review and then recommend a process for deciding on alternative arrangements to the DMO to carry out the task.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)