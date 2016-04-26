BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
LONDON, April 26 A British 50-year government bond attracted more than 19 billion pounds ($27.7 billion) in orders in a syndication on Tuesday, one of the bookrunners said.
Investors are being offered the 2.5 percent July 2065 bond at a spread of 0.25 basis points above the 3.5 percent 2068 bond, the 50-year benchmark, at the tight end of initial guidance.
The books on the sale will close at 0900 GMT, the bookrunner said. ($1 = 0.6869 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO