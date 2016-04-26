LONDON, April 26 A British 50-year government bond attracted more than 19 billion pounds ($27.7 billion) in orders in a syndication on Tuesday, one of the bookrunners said.

Investors are being offered the 2.5 percent July 2065 bond at a spread of 0.25 basis points above the 3.5 percent 2068 bond, the 50-year benchmark, at the tight end of initial guidance.

The books on the sale will close at 0900 GMT, the bookrunner said. ($1 = 0.6869 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)