* Global regulators mull action on bond market liquidity
* EU asks regulators to rethink bond market rules
By Huw Jones and David Milliken
LONDON, March 17 The ability of investors to buy
and sell corporate bonds has improved, not declined, in recent
years, a paper published by Britain's markets regulator said on
Thursday, potentially undermining calls from banks for a
regulatory pushback.
Bond markets' ability to absorb heavy selling has become a
major topic of debate between banks and central banks since the
markets began what were dubbed "taper tantrums" when the U.S.
central bank first publicly discussed winding down unusally
supportive policies in 2013.
With interest official rates still very low in economies
such as Britain, bond prices, which move inversely to yields,
have surged. Holding bonds for regulatory purposes and to serve
customers, banks fear losses as bond prices return to lower,
more normal levels.
Banks say that higher capital charges on bond inventories
introduced since the 2007-09 financial crisis mean that it is no
longer economic to hold the amounts of bonds needed to offer a
market at all times to investors.
Britain's Debt Management Office told Reuters on Wednesday
that it planned to reduce the average size of bond auctions this
year, in order to encourage bidding from banks which were
reluctant to hold large stocks of gilts.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in a discussion paper
by two of its staff, said dealers in Britain held 400 billion
pounds' ($580 bln) worth of bond inventories in mid-2008, but
that fell to 250 billion pounds at the end of 2014.
However, it said this did not imply less liquidity, adding:
"If anything, the market has become more liquid in recent
years."
The findings carry weight because the FCA is a member of the
Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, which has been
scrutinising liquidity in bond markets.
The European Commission, separately on Thursday, asked EU
regulators to rethink new bond market rules citing liquidity
concerns.
Regulators globally, however, say so far the jury is out on
whether they need to intervene by scaling back capital charges
and that other factors, such as shifts to electronic trading,
could be affecting liquidity.
"The regulatory interventions that have been introduced
since the financial crisis did not result in less liquidity in
normal times and did not result in liquidity being more
'flighty' when shocks of a mild nature hit the system," the FCA
paper said.
The structure of the UK corporate bond market has not
changed markedly in the last eight years, with 90 percent of
trades done "off-exchange" or privately, the paper said.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney also heads the global
Financial Stability Board, which is due to report in coming
months on its studies into bond market liquidity.
The FCA told asset managers in February they must review how
they would cope with widespread redemptions or investors pulling
out money en masse in stressed markets.
($1 = 0.6919 pounds)
