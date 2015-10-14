LONDON Oct 14 Britain's Debt Management Office said on Tuesday it had appointed BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, RBS and Santander as bookrunners for the syndicated launch of an ultra-long dated government bond.

The sale of the 2.5 percent conventional gilt maturing in 2065 will take place next week, the DMO said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alison Williams)