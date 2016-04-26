BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
LONDON, April 26 Britain has opened the books on the sale via syndication of several billion pounds of the 2.5 percent 2065 conventional gilt, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.
Investors are being offered the bond at a spread ranging from 0.25 to 0.5 basis points above the 3.5 percent 2068 bond, the 50-year benchmark.
Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale, the first of the 2016/17 financial year by the UK Debt Management Office. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO