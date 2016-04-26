LONDON, April 26 Britain has opened the books on the sale via syndication of several billion pounds of the 2.5 percent 2065 conventional gilt, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

Investors are being offered the bond at a spread ranging from 0.25 to 0.5 basis points above the 3.5 percent 2068 bond, the 50-year benchmark.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale, the first of the 2016/17 financial year by the UK Debt Management Office. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)