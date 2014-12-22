* Senior City staff expect 21 percent rise in bonuses
* Expect bonuses to rise to 60 pct of basic pay
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Dec 22 Senior workers in London's
financial services sector are expecting on average a 21 percent
rise in their bonus payouts for this year, despite pressure from
regulators and lawmakers for payouts to be reined in, a survey
showed on Monday.
Managing directors predict their bonuses will rise to an
average of 124,680 pounds ($195,000), bringing the bonus element
of their pay as a proportion of base salary up to 60 percent
from 54 percent for last year, according to recruitment firm
Astbury Marsden.
Politicians have been trying to crack down on generous
bonuses in financial services following the credit crunch. Many
blame such incentives for encouraging excessive risk-taking,
which destabilised banks that then needed to be bailed out.
The European Union has sought to deter such behaviour with a
new law that limits a bonus to no more than 100 percent of a
banker's fixed salary, or twice that level with shareholder
approval. It will apply to awards for performance in 2014 that
are paid in the new year.
Astbury Marsden said improving market conditions over the
past year had led to an increase in the proportion of all City
of London workers who expect to see their bonus increase in
2014. However, it warned some may be overly optimistic.
"Despite shareholder and public pressure to limit bonuses
and with the EU bonus cap now set to be introduced at the start
of 2015, City staff clearly feel that their employers are in the
position to reward them well," said Astbury Marsden Director
Adam Jackson.
"But even though conditions have improved recently, some
staff may find themselves disappointed in the upcoming bonus
round," he added.
Bonuses for Britain's bankers and insurance workers rose at
double the pace of those for the total workforce last year.
($1=0.6402 pounds)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)