* UK public finances record first July surplus in three
years
* Strongest July on record for income tax receipts
* Economists say Osborne on track to meet goals
By Andy Bruce and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 21 Britain's public finances
recorded their first July surplus in three years, as the
country's economic upturn spurred the strongest income tax
receipts for the month since records began in 1997.
Finance minister George Osborne welcomed Friday's official
figures, which also showed July was the 12th successive month of
falling year-to-date public sector net borrowing, excluding
banks.
Public finances have traditionally been in surplus in July,
but tepid wage growth in the previous two years depressed the
usual surge in payments from individuals filing self-assessed
income tax returns.
The Office for National Statistics reported a public finance
surplus, excluding banks, of 1.29 billion pounds ($2 billion) in
July, almost exactly as forecast in a Reuters poll.
State coffers were boosted by 18.5 billion pounds of income
tax receipts -- the biggest intake for July on record -- and up
almost a billion pounds compared with a year ago.
Economists said the figures suggest the government could
undershoot its borrowing forecast for the year of 69.5 billion
pounds -- or 3.7 percent of economic output.
"If this trend persists over the remaining eight months of
the fiscal year, this year's deficit would be 67 billion
pounds," Samuel Tombs, economist at Capital Economics said.
"Even so, with eight months of the fiscal year still to go
and often large revisions to early borrowing estimates, it is
too soon to conclude that the Chancellor is meeting his fiscal
plans with room to spare and could therefore reduce the scale of
the austerity measures set to hit the economy."
British wages have risen far more slowly in recent years
than before the financial crisis. A move back towards historical
wage hikes is one of the considerations for the Bank of England
before it starts to tighten policy.
A separate survey on Friday showed annual pay rises in
Britain remained stuck at 2 percent in the three months to July,
with little sign they will pick up soon.
Among other ONS figures, public sector net borrowing
totalled 24.0 billion pounds in first four months of the 2015/16
tax year, down 23 percent compared with the April-July period of
last year.
In the 2014/15 financial year, the deficit stood at 4.9
percent of gross domestic product, half its level in 2010 when
Osborne's Conservative Party first took power, but still bigger
than the hole in the finances of most other advanced economies.
Public sector net debt, excluding state-controlled banks,
was 1.505 trillion pounds in June, equivalent to 80.8 percent of
GDP.
Osborne is aiming to start bringing the ratio down in the
2015/16 financial year after it rose sharply following the
financial crisis.
($1 = 0.6377 pounds)
(Editing by Clelia Oziel)