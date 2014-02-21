* UK public finances show smaller January surplus
* Retail sales suffer bigger than expected drop
* Fiscal watchdog, think tank expect govt to hit budget
goals
By David Milliken and Andy Bruce
LONDON, Feb 21 Lower income and corporation tax
receipts dragged Britain's public finances to a much smaller
than usual seasonal surplus in January, but the government still
looks on track to meet borrowing targets ahead of its annual
budget.
Deficit reduction has been finance minister George Osborne's
key policy since Britain's Conservative-led coalition came to
power in May 2010 when Britain's budget deficit was one of the
world's largest at 11 percent of economic output.
Osborne presents his spending plans for 2014-15 on March 19,
and in a speech on Thursday said he planned to tackle "hard
truths" about the unbalanced nature of the recovery to date, and
that his programme for deficit reduction was far from complete.
Friday's official borrowing figures showed January's
seasonal surplus was little more than half that expected by
economists, with income tax and corporation tax receipts both
more than 5 percent lower than the same month a year ago.
But strong performance previously means Osborne should still
meet his borrowing target for the 2013-14 fiscal year - barring
a sudden break from trend in the remaining two months, according
to Britain's independent fiscal watchdog.
Other figures released by the Office for National Statistics
on Friday showed an unexpectedly sharp fall in retail sales in
January, which suffered their biggest monthly decline since
April 2012 after a very strong December.
"The bottom line though is that the government appears to
remain on track to meet the 2013-14 full year borrowing target
of 111.2 billion pounds," said Sam Hill, senior UK economist at
RBC.
Britain's Institute for Fiscal Studies also said the figures
suggest borrowing for 2013-14 will end up close to, or perhaps
very slightly below, the Office for Budget Responsibility's
forecast.
Still, January's disappointing surplus means Osborne is
unlikely to have much of a windfall to play with before national
elections in May 2015.
Friday's figures are not the final word, however, and tax
revenue expected in January may yet appear in February or future
revised January figures, economists said.
The ONS cited anecdotal evidence from Britain's tax office
that there were more late submissions of self-assessed tax
returns than last year as one reason for the weakness.
KEY MONTH
Britain's public finances, excluding financial sector
interventions, showed a 4.718 billion pound surplus ($7.86
billion) in January, down from 6.035 billion pounds a year ago
on a comparable basis - stripping out the effect of a transfer
of debt interest from the Bank of England to the government.
Economists had forecast a surplus of 8.15 billion pounds,
and January's outturn was the smallest surplus for the month
since 2010.
British government bond futures fell to a session
low shortly after the data, which follows an unexpected fall in
inflation and rise in unemployment earlier in the week.
January is a key month for Britain's public finances, as a
disproportionate share of annual income tax and corporation tax
is due, causing the budget to usually run a significant surplus.
Despite the weak performance this January, Britain's strong
economic recovery in 2013 means that figures for the tax year
that started in April 2013 are rosier.
Stripping out the effect of cash transfers from Royal Mail
and the Bank of England, the 2013-14 deficit to date was 90.7
billion pounds, 4.2 percent lower than at the same point in
2012-2013. Government forecasts from December aimed for it to be
3.1 percent lower over the 2013/14 tax year as a whole.
SALES SLIP
Retail sales data disappointed too on Friday, adding to a
run of mixed economic data over the last week or two, although
economists still expect Britain's strong recovery will sustain
through this year.
The quantity of goods sold was 1.5 percent down on the month
and just 4.3 percent up on the year - both weaker than expected.
The ONS said weak supermarket sales were the main driver of the
decline, and clothes sales dropped sharply too.
ING economist James Knightley played down the significance
of the fall in retail sales, noting that it came after a strong
December and might have been affected by very wet weather in
January which kept shoppers away from stores.
"With consumer confidence on a strong upward path,
employment rising and wage growth starting to show some hints of
life, we look for the household sector to contribute strongly to
GDP growth this year," he said.