LONDON Dec 17 Britain's statistics agency
proposed revamping what is included in the government's headline
public finances measure on Tuesday, in a move that could add 82
billion pounds ($134 billion) to the main measure of public
debt.
The Office for National Statistics said its measures of
public sector net borrowing and debt excluding financial sector
interventions were "no longer fit for purpose" and should be
replaced by measures that just exclude public sector banks.
The new measure would be 82 billion pounds higher than the
existing one as government shares in Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group would no longer be
deemed liquid assets as well as changes to the treatment of the
Bank of England's Asset Purchase Facility, the ONS said.
Britain's public sector net debt, excluding financial sector
interventions, stood at 1.207 trillion pounds at the end of
October 2013, equivalent to 75.4 percent of gross domestic
product.