LONDON Oct 24 Billionaire businessman Richard
Branson said on Thursday his decision to quit Britain to live on
his private Caribbean island was not to dodge paying UK tax but
to give him a healthier lifestyle as he approaches 65.
The Virgin Group founder came under fire this month after it
emerged he was living full-time on Necker in the British Virgin
Islands, which he bought as an uninhabited island in 1979.
Being a resident there means he can avoid Britain's 50
percent income tax rate on high earners as well as capital gains
tax, though it does limit the time he can spend each year in the
UK.
"I did not go there for any other reason than that I love
the place. After 45 years of working in the UK I am choosing to
live on Necker," a tanned Branson in an open-necked shirt, jeans
and black leather jacket told Reuters in an interview.
"When I am (on Necker) I can play tennis, I can kitesurf, I
keep my body fit but I can also work hard and from there I
travel off around the world," he said, adding that he had no
plans to ever retire.
Branson, 63, in London to launch a scheme called Virgin
Startup to help fund and mentor young British entrepreneurs,
said most of his time was now spent on not-for-profit ventures.
But he said he was committed to encouraging aspiring
entrepreneurs after he got his break as a 16-year-old when his
mother lent him 300 pounds ($480) to set up Student magazine.
Branson, listed as Britain's sixth-richest resident this
year by Forbes, said he was used to criticism, but his companies
had always paid their tax bills and created thouands of jobs.
"You are always going to get criticism in life and you have
to brush yourself down and do what you think is right and create
products that make a difference to people's lives," he said.
