* Scotland will hold an independence vote on Sept. 18
* Britain could vote on whether to leave the EU in 2017
* Both votes have potential to radically change the UK
* Debates on Scotland and Europe run in parallel
By Andrew Osborn and Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Feb 19 The United Kingdom has existed
for more than three centuries, and its territorial integrity has
buckled only once - when Irish nationalists created a breakaway
republic almost 100 years ago.
But an independence vote in Scotland in September and a
possible referendum on whether to leave the European Union in
2017 mean the world's sixth largest economy now faces two
consecutive threats, promising at the very least short-term
volatility and, in the view of opponents of an EU exit, serious
long-term damage.
If - and it is a fairly big if - Scotland votes for
independence, the United Kingdom will unravel. But the "date
with destiny", as Scottish nationalists like to call it, is far
from a purely domestic affair.
If the break-up happens, it may affect whether the rest of
the British state votes to leave the EU. Some argue that,
without the relatively europhile Scots, 'Brexit' is more likely.
On the line is Britain's $2.5-trillion economy, London's
position as the only financial capital to rival New York, North
Sea oil, the future of Britain's nuclear deterrent, and a
permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.
The questions being asked in the two votes are different but
related and the debates could influence one another and in turn
shape the future of the UK.
"It is quite extraordinary. This is happening in a country
which was long regarded, and regarded itself, as a beacon of
constitutional stability," said Alan Trench, professor of
politics at the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland.
"So suddenly to have moved from stasis into a sequence of
very febrile and interlocking debates is remarkable and may say
something about just how unstable that apparent stability really
was."
The formal name for the sovereign state that includes
England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is the United
Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The voluntary
union of England, which had subsumed Wales, with Scotland in
1707 created the Kingdom of Great Britain. It became the United
Kingdom in 1800 after a formal union with subject Ireland.
The UK traces its roots as a state to the establishment of
Scottish and English kingdoms in the 9th and 10th centuries and
has been a member of what is today the EU since 1973.
Britons will vote whether to leave the EU in 2017 - provided
Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron, who promised the
vote, is re-elected next year. He is behind in the polls.
A DISUNITED KINGDOM
Converse attitudes to the two votes in different places
underline how disunited the UK has become.
Polls show around a third of Scots want to break away from
the UK, but that a majority of those in the UK's other three
countries would like Scotland to stay. They, however, have no
vote in the Scottish referendum.
Opinion is divided on the other big question too - whether
Britain should remain in the EU. Most polls show about half of
Britons favour leaving the bloc.
But they show that levels of euroscepticism vary sharply
across the UK.
A YouGov poll in December showed that 48 percent of people
in England (outside London) wanted to leave the EU; the same
poll showed only 34 percent of Scots were keen to exit.
Indeed, the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP),
is trying to persuade Scots to break away on the grounds that
their country's EU future would be more secure outside the UK.
That is disputed - the president of the European Commission
said this week that an independent Scotland would have to
reapply to join the bloc and that membership would be "extremely
difficult, if not impossible".
The Scottish and EU votes share parallels. Both are rooted
in nationalism and driven by a growing sense that democracy is
being subverted. Both those who want Scotland to leave the UK
and those who want Britain to leave the EU think power should be
exercised at a more local level.
"They are parallel debates," Rory Stewart, a Conservative
lawmaker from Cameron's party, told Reuters. "We are asking the
same question here. What sort of size do you want your identity
to be? 500 million (the EU), 5 million (Scotland) or 63 million?
(the UK)"
Cameron, an Englishman, will steer the UK through the
Scottish vote, and, if he wins next year's parliamentary
election, an EU referendum.
He is campaigning for Scotland to stay in the UK and has
pledged to fight heart and soul to keep Britain in the EU - if
he can successfully renegotiate his country's EU ties
beforehand, an unknown.
His political future is tied to both votes.
SCOTLAND AND 'BREXIT'
If, as polls indicate, Scotland votes against independence
on Sept. 18, most believe a British exit from the EU would be
less likely.
Cameron's Conservatives are unpopular in Scotland. They have
one of its 59 seats in the UK parliament, against the opposition
Labour party's 41. So if Scotland remains in the UK when the
next election is held his party would find it harder to win.
And no other party is promising an EU referendum.
If Cameron did win though and hold an EU referendum, the
Scots could tip the balance against a 'Brexit' anyway.
Scotland may only account for around 4 million of the UK's
45 million votes, but with polls so finely balanced those votes
could be decisive.
There are two schools of thought on the fallout from a
Scottish yes vote. One is that it could make a 'Brexit' more
likely because it would make a Conservative victory at the next
election - and hence an EU referendum - more probable in terms
of the new electoral arithmetic.
If Scotland voted yes it would take 18 months before it
formally broke away - in March 2016 - so Scots could
theoretically vote in next year's UK parliamentary election.
But anyone they voted for would have to stand down once
independence became a reality and it's unlikely the next
government would be formed on the basis of such votes.
The other school of thought is that Cameron, whose party
regards holding the UK together as part of its historical
mission, would struggle to keep his job in the event of a yes
vote and that the Conservatives would be in turmoil.
Some believe a yes vote would leave Britons so bruised that
they wouldn't have the stomach to leave the EU anyway.
"Scotland leaving would put the rest of the UK in a
dilemma," said Stewart, the Conservative lawmaker. "It might
scare people about the thought of going it alone, they might
feel more isolated."
One thing there is consensus on is that if Britain did vote
to leave the EU and Scotland was still part of the UK such a
vote would reopen the Scottish debate, stoking Scottish
nationalist demands for yet another vote on independence.
"Lots of Scots would be very unhappy about leaving the EU,"
said Stewart. "It would have an impact."