* Government review says "serious lessons" from PIP scandal
* Watchdog urged to obtain data from wider range of sources
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 14 Britain's healthcare regulator
has "serious lessons" to learn from the PIP breast implant
scandal, according to a government review published on Monday.
The review was commissioned after the discovery that for up
to a decade hundreds of thousands of women around the world,
including 47,000 in Britain, had received substandard silicone
breast implants manufactured by France's Poly Implant Prothese
(PIP).
Although the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory
Agency (MHRA) followed sound scientific advice, the review said,
it should in future do more to obtain evidence from a wider
range of sources, including detailed data from clinicians.
This would make it better placed to take robust action and
communicate more clearly with both affected individuals and the
wider public.
The PIP case involved deliberate fraud, which regulation
alone could not have prevented, said health minister Lord Howe.
"But serious lessons must be learned from this scandal. The
MHRA needs to look at how it gathers evidence so it is able to
identify problems early," Howe said.
"It needs to better analyse reports about higher risk
medical devices. And it needs to improve the way it communicates
with the public."
MHRA Chief Executive Kent Woods, who earlier this year said
the PIP case should not prompt a knee-jerk reaction, said his
agency would "act quickly" to implement Howe's recommendations
and improve the regulatory system for medical devices.
A second review by Bruce Keogh, the medical director of the
National Health Service, is currently looking at the wider
question of regulation for cosmetic procedures, which might
include a breast implant registry to monitor for any problems.
The European Union's health and consumer affairs
commissioner John Dalli said in February that EU governments
should strengthen safety controls on high-risk medical devices
by using spot checks on products and manufacturing facilities.
France's health authorities have also called for tighter
controls after a near two-year investigation into PIP, which has
now gone out of business.
More than 500,000 medical devices are sold in the EU,
ranging from bandages, dentures and wheelchairs to pacemakers
and implants. They are regulated under the Conformite
Europeenne, or "CE mark", system.
Major makers of medical devices include Johnson & Johnson
, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott
, Allergan and Smith & Nephew.