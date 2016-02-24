(Corrects first paragraph to make clear sterling could fall up
LONDON Feb 24 Sterling could lose up to 20
percent of its value and UK economic growth could be up to 1.5
percentage points lower next year if Britons vote to leave the
European Union in the June 23 referendum, HSBC said on
Wednesday.
"A vote for Brexit would have potentially huge consequences
for all asset classes. Following a vote to leave we think
uncertainty could grip the UK economy, triggering a potential
slowdown in growth and a collapse in sterling," they wrote in a
note.
They reckon sterling could fall 15-20 percent against the
dollar towards the lows of the mid-1980s, meaning it would move
towards parity with the euro. On Wednesday sterling was trading
below $1.40 for the first time in seven years and the
euro was trading just under 79 pence.
The plunge in sterling could push inflation up by 5
percentage points, and growth could be 1-1.5 percentage points
lower, roughly halving the bank's current 2017 growth forecast
of 2.3 percent.
The hit to growth could be even more severe if the Bank of
England raises interest rates to counter the sharp fall in
sterling, they added.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)