LONDON Feb 22 Two of the world's main credit
rating agencies on Monday reiterated their view that the British
economy could be damaged if the country votes to leave the
European Union in a referendum scheduled for June 23.
Fitch Ratings said "Brexit" would come with a short-term
economic cost and "significant" long-term risks, and Moody's
Investors Service said it would assign a negative outlook to the
country's Aa1 credit rating.
"A decision to leave the EU would be credit negative for the
UK economy," said Kathrin Muehlbronner, a senior vice president
at Moody's.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King)